Donald J. and Cleone E. Ames, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. today, “The Place Next Door” at the Potosi Saloon.
Aileen M. Delaney, Wexford, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Wexford. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today at the church.
Janice A. Hoth Eno, St. Olaf, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, Norway Lutheran Church, St. Olaf, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa, and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Walter L. Halvorson, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
Randy J. Kohn, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Mary Kathryn Lassance, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth.
Harrison Lochner, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today,
St. Anthony’s Church.
Wayne W. Mindham, Boscobel, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Dolores E. Nauman, Dubuque — Services: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, Behr Funeral Home 1491 Main St. Visitation: Noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Duane W. Olivier, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral chapel.
James J. Pasker, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Patrick Parish Center, Colesburg, Iowa. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. today at the church.
Geraldine A. Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Jeanne T. Rolfes, Earlville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Timothy J. Ruden, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 11 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the funeral home.
Susan L. Rutherford, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, United Methodist Church, Platteville. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Eula J. Strief, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Gary E. Vogt, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington, Wis. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Sarah K. Walker, Fennimore, Wis. — Memorial service: 11 a.m. today, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today at the church.
Merle Woerdehoff, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, until time of services at the church.