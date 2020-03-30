WAUKON, Iowa — Virginia L. Roe, 82, of Waukon, Iowa, died March 26, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held at Old West Paint Creek Cemetery in rural Waukon. Martin Funeral Home of Waukon is handling arrangements.
