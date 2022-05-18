Roger W. Barth, 82, of Dubuque passed away Sunday May 15, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Saint Joseph Key West Church with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 2:45 p.m.
Roger was born on February 15, 1940, in Springbrook, Iowa the son of Henry and Irene (Sprank) Barth.
He married Alice V. Backes on August 27, 1960, at Saint Peter and Paul Church in Sherrill, and together they shared 62 years together. He co-owned and operated B & G Roofing and Sheet Metal for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus John F. Kennedy Council #5513.
Roger loved the outdoors; hunting and fishing were two of his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed gardening and in his later years he could be found cruising around the neighborhood in his side-by-side.
He is survived by his wife Alice; children, Jean (Wayne) Guler of Marion, Sherri (Dennis) Ambrosy of Dubuque, and Craig (Brenda) Barth of Sherrill. His grandchildren Brian (Brittany) Guler, Justin (Heather) Guler, Alicia Guler, Megan (Zach) Decker, Kayla (Nate) Even, Jared (special friend Taylor) Barth and Cody Barth; seven great grandchildren; his brother Melvin (Mary) Barth and many nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and a sister and brother-in-law Dorothy (Loras) Meyer.
In lieu of flowers a Roger Barth memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Croix Hospice, Stonehill Care Center, and Hospice of Dubuque especially Jeremiah for all the great care they gave to Roger.
