PEOSTA, Iowa — Dawn Dobson, 64, of Peosta, died Monday, September 14, 2020, at her home.
The Funeral Mass for Dawn will be Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Ghost Church — Holy Spirit Parish, 2921 Central Ave., Dubuque, with Rev. Fr. Steven Garner as the Celebrant.
Dawn was born June 16, 1956, in Dubuque, the daughter of Robert and Irene (Thornton) Rose. On June 14, 1975, she married Michael Dobson in Dubuque.
Dawn worked in the anesthesia department at Mercy until she was unable to work anymore.
She was a member of Holy Ghost Church for many years. Dawn loved making glass bead bracelets, doing puzzles, gambling, being on her computer, shopping and eating good food.
Survivors include her husband, Mike, of Peosta; two sons, Jason Dobson, of Dubuque, and Eric Dobson, of GA; two sisters, Terra Powlistha, of WV, and Robin (Don) Redmon, of Low Moor, IA; five grandchildren, Elliot, Noah, Brady, Carson and Owen; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Ardis Lampe and Pam Rose.
