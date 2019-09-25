EPWORTH, Iowa — Lavina L. Beaman, 91, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Lavina will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, where Services will be held at 7 p.m. Rev. Michael Schueller will be presiding. A private burial will be held at Dubuque Memorial Gardens in Dubuque at a later date.
She was born January 16, 1928, in Long Island, New York, daughter of James S. and Elsie (Hines) Brandenburg. She received her education in the Manchester, Iowa, and Dubuque schools. On February 3, 1947, in Manchester, she was united in marriage to Myrlen Beaman. He preceded her in death on October 30, 1986. She worked at Ertl’s and Lund Manufacturing in Dyersville, Iowa.
Lavina was a volunteer den mother for the Cub Scouts. She was always greeting her friends and family with a smile and a drink. She was always up for a good time, and enjoyed beating her opponents at the game of dice or pool. She loved to dance, and listen to old country music, garden, fish and do most things outdoors, especially her swimming pool time. She was a great baker, and was known around the area as the “Carmel Corn Lady” for her outstanding carmel corn.
She is survived by one son, Ben Beaman, of Holy Cross, Iowa; a daughter-in-law, Janice Beaman, of Epworth; grandchildren, Jody Sanderson, Todd (Ola) Beaman, Chris Beaman, Kari (Steve) Klostermann, Kellie (Louis) Nagy, Benjamin A. Beaman and Serenity Beaman; great-grandchildren, Andrew Duschen, Nathan Duschen, Nicolle Duschen, Paige Beaman, Todd (TJ) Beaman, Jillian Beaman, Lexi Klostermann, Noah Sanderson, Justin Klostermann, Ethan Klostermann, Ryan Klostermann and Michael Meyers; and many great-great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Myrlen (Bucky) Beaman and David Beaman; one daughter, Patricia Maize; six brothers, Arthur, Boyd, Junior, Merwin, Wilber and Herbert Brandenburg; and two sisters, Adella Brown and Lucella Werner.
