HOPKINTON, Iowa — Arnold Bruggeman Jr., age 73, died Monday April 12, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Joplin, Mo., following a sudden illness.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, April 23, 2021, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Hopkinton, with interment in Hopkinton Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Visitation will resume on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home before leaving for church. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home or church. Social distancing standards need to be strictly observed. You may access the live service by going to: https://www.facebook.com/SacredHeartMonticello. You may also sign the guestbook or leave a condolence at Goettschonline.com.
Surviving are his wife, Jane; four sons, Arnold (Andy) (Char Vail) III, Bagley, WI, Ben (Rachel), Monticello, Tony, Manchester, Steve (Amy), Cascade; 11 grandchildren, Tyler, Shayla, Tori, Michael, Bryce, Kurtis, Lauryn, Avarey, Mikayla, Brooke, Owen; his siblings, Linda Charnstrom, Burnsville, MN, Alice (Dennis) Ungs, Cape Canaveral, FL, Dianne (Tom) Hanten, Dubuque, David Bruggeman, Luxemburg; and his in-laws, Amy (Al Steger) Neuhaus, Nancy (Randy) Lanz, Suzi (Dave) DuBois, Mike Neuhaus, Steve (Jodi) Neuhaus. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arnold Earl Bruggeman Jr. was born October 28, 1947, in Dubuque. He was the son of Arnold Earl and Agnes Richard Bruggeman Sr.
He attended school at St. Anthony in Dubuque and graduated from the Wahlert High School with the class of 1965.
Arnold then started his life’s work in the lumber industry.
He married Jane Neuhaus on July 3, 1975, in New Vienna. The couple lived in Prairie du Chien, Edgewood and Dyersville before moving to Hopkinton. Arnold owned and operated Bruggeman Lumber in Sand Springs from 2006 until 2017.
In retirement, Arnold drove for the Amish Community in the Hopkinton area. He enjoyed playing cards and belonged to several different card groups. He was always the life of the party. His favorite time was time spent with his grandchildren.