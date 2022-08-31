DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Rosemary Susanna (Wille) Menke, 92 of Dyersville and formerly of Luxemburg, Iowa was called to heaven on Monday, August 29, 2022, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.
To honor Rosemary’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 — 12:00 noon at church prior to funeral mass. Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Luxemburg, Iowa.
Rosemary was born July 11, 1930, on the farm north of Guttenberg to Leo and Susan (Meyers) Wille and was the 2nd of 6 children. She attended the Clayton County Country School and St. Mary’s Catholic School in Guttenberg. She married Victor Menke on September 12, 1950, in Guttenberg, Iowa and together they farmed south of Luxemburg and raised 4 children. In 1993 they retired to Dyersville. Vic preceded her to heaven in November of 2009 and were blessed with 59 years together.
Rosemary appreciated each day and spent her time making a happy home for her husband and children. She was a wiz in the kitchen which always smelled of freshly baked cookies, pies or breads. Her down time was spent crocheting or quilting and was very creative in quilts and doilies which she made for every family member. Rosemary never went to visit empty handed. Bringing homemade baked goods and kind words in time of sympathy or congratulations or “just because” that’s what she liked to do.
Rosemary was accepting of everyone because we were all God’s children. She could draw a person in to conversation and within a very short time you would have a new best friend. She loved playing cards and games. The words “who wants to play euchre?” were heard at every get-together. And she always loved to teach the little ones a new game making sure that they won most of the time. Rosemary always pointed out the simple and beautiful things like a sunset, the smell of freshly cut hay or even the rainstorm that cancelled our afternoon at the pool but fed the thirsty crops.
Rosemary was generous with her time as she was a member of the CD of A, Rosary Society, Xavier Church, Xavier Layette group and quilting groups of Dyersville and Luxemburg, volunteer aide at Mercy Senior Care for over 20 years and several card clubs. She was very devoted to the church and lived by God’s word every day. Since November 2019, she resided at Mercy Senior Care in Dyersville where she made many new friends. She always showed her appreciation and thankfulness to all staff members for even the smallest thing they did for her.
Survivors include her children: Steven (Sandy) Menke of New Vienna, Janet (Mike) Tegeler and Judy Neuhaus both of Manchester, Tim (Sue) Menke of Plano, TX, grandchildren: Sara (Alan A.J.) Finzel, Travis Rausch, Megan Rausch, Mark (Jill) Tegeler, Jennifer (Jim) Harbach, Michelle (Jason) Maiers, Matt Neuhaus, Nathan (Sara) Neuhaus, Phil (Olivia) Neuhaus, Amy (Jeff) DeMoss, Holly (Aaron) Tucker, Nick Menke, Michael Menke, 14 great grandchildren, siblings: Lorraine Burkle, Leona Berger, sister-in-law, Dorothy Wille and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Susie (Meyer) Wille, parents-in-law, Hugo and Hilda (Willenbring) Menke, her husband, Vic in 2009, son-in-law, Mike Neuhaus in 2017, siblings: Elizabeth (LaVern) Hoeger, Lawrence (Margie) Wille, Donald (JoAnn) Wille, in-laws: Tony (Rose) Menke, Al (Doris) Menke, Clara (Eldon) Steffensmeier, Bernie Burkle.
The family would like to thank Mercy Senior Care and Hospice of Dubuque staff for all your kindness and wonderful care provided to Rosemary. She made friends with all of you!
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
