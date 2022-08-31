DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Rosemary Susanna (Wille) Menke, 92 of Dyersville and formerly of Luxemburg, Iowa was called to heaven on Monday, August 29, 2022, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.

To honor Rosemary’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 — 12:00 noon at church prior to funeral mass. Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Luxemburg, Iowa.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.