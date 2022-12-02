Wilfred J. “Fred” Konzen, Jr., age 79, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on Nov. 29, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center. To honor Fred’s life, a Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 170 Montgomery Ave, in East Dubuque, IL, with Father Peter Snieg officiating. Per Fred’s request, there will be no public visitation prior to Mass. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Fred was born on March 4, 1943, in Dubuque, IA, a son to Wilfred and Goldie (Rosenquist) Konzen, Sr. He eventually met his soul-mate, Carol Placke, and the couple was united in marriage and were blessed with two sons of their own. Fred took great pride in raising and providing for his family and enjoyed many wonderful years together with Carol until she was sadly called home ahead of him. Fred spent his working years as a supervisor at the Swiss Valley Dairy until retirement had finally arrived. In his free-time, he always enjoyed watching his Hawkeyes and Bears take the field, or even a little time working on and detailing his cars. Fred was also a longtime member of St. Mary’s Church and spent countless hours volunteering as a eucharistic minister and making sure that those residing in the nursing homes around town were brought communion and visited with regularly. Fred was a generous and out-going man who always looked for ways to make the world just a little better place for those around him. We will miss Fred more than words could say and we are forever grateful for the years the Lord was willing to share him with us. Thank you, Fred, for being such a great husband, father, grandfather, and role model for so many to follow and may peace be yours now until we all meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Fred include his two sons, Kevin (Julie) Konzen, East Dubuque, IL, and Dale Konzen, Dubuque, IA; his five grandchildren, Hannah (Adam) Jobgen, Austin (Destiny) Konzen, Grace Konzen, Brooke Konzen, and Katie Konzen; his five great-grandchildren, Zoey Jobgen, Chloe Jobgen, Jaxon Konzen, Weston Konzen, and Sophia Konzen; his sister-in-law, Joan Konzen, Littleton CO; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Fred was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Konzen; his parents; and his brother, Michael Konzen.
Fred’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.