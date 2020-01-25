LANSING, Iowa — Dolores Marie Walleser, 87, of Lansing, Iowa, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. with a 2:45 p.m. Rosary and a 7 p.m. Scripture Service on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing, Iowa. There will also be a one-hour visitation before Mass at the church on Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing, Iowa, with Rev. John Moser as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in Lansing, Iowa. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.