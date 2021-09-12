Barbara J. (Strong) Durey, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at Luther Manor, of Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with the Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Friends may call from 3-8 p.m., Monday, September 13, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, where a wake service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Per the family’s request, they ask that those who are visiting not wear black as Barb did not like black.
Born April 27, 1939, in Iowa City, Iowa to Percy and Mabel Strong. Barb was the second youngest of 14. Barbara’s love was unconditional for everyone she knew or met. She did not have a bad bone in her body, she could light up the room with her infectious smile. Her nursing staff stated they needed her more than she needed them, because of her unfathomable love.
Barbara had a lucky number four, she was born in the fourth month, married on the fourth, had four children, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Barbara loved shopping with her sisters, tops on Monday nights, and her breakfast club. Barbara worked outside the home, but her true passion was staying at home and taking care of her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.
Barbara is survived by a son, Robert W., daughter, Jennifer Waugh (Durey); sons-in-law, Richard Reynolds and John Potter; grandchildren, Amanda Reynolds, Taylor (Matthew) Nemmers, Jordan Reynolds; great- grandchildren, Aiden and Amelia Hoffman, Garrick and Aurora Nemmers, all of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert Durey in 2017; two daughters, Jeanne Reynolds, 2017, and her favorite (yes mom we all knew!) Julie Potter in 2020; and one granddaughter, Kelly Ann Reynold in 1995; her parents, and 14 siblings.
The family would like to thank Luther Manor and Hospice of Dubuque and the Bluff View staff. a special thanks to Maddy and Brea.