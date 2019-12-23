DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Lucille D. “Lou” Lucy Kaiser, 87, of Dickeyville, Wis., died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wis.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, where there will be a parish wake service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 until 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church before the service.
Lucille was born on November 28, 1932, in Holy Ghost Parish, Dickeyville, Wis., the daughter of Joseph C. and Catherine C. (Kirchberg) Lange. She married Gerald C. Kaiser on April 15, 1955, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville. He preceded her death on November 12, 1983.
Lucille was a woman filled with faith. She was a longtime member of Holy Ghost Parish, being baptized, confirmed, and married there. Lucille worked at the Tri-State Bank of East Dubuque for more than 30 years. She enjoyed playing cards and was extremely proud of her family. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Steven (Milly Bowden) Kaiser, Cuba City, WI, Roger (Geri Ann Ginter) Kaiser, Dardenne Prairie, MO, and Douglas Kaiser, Iowa City, IA; a sister, Eileen Placke, Dickeyville, WI; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Kaiser, Dubuque, IA; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Lucille was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Melvena Budden.
The family would like to thank the staff of Epione Pavilion and Grant County Hospice, especially Kim and her staff.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.