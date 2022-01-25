LANCASTER, Wis. — Carl H. Bender, 83, of Lancaster, died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Lancaster United Methodist Church. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, of Lancaster, is assisting the family.

