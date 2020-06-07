Joan Margaret Herrig, 89, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.
Private family visitation will be at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Private family funeral service for Joan will be at Linwood Cemetery, with Rev. Jonathan T. Crawford officiating.
Joan M. (Paar) Herrig was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on November 2, 1930, the seventh of eleven children born to Victor G. and Marie M. (Berg) Paar. She received Holy Baptism on November 23, 1930, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dubuque, Iowa, where she also received her Rite of Confirmation on March 25, 1945. Joan was united in marriage with William J. Herrig on April 26, 1951, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dubuque, Iowa. There were five children born of this union: Gary Lee, Richard William, Nancy Joan, John Paul and Timothy John. Joan graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1949. She worked at Neisner Department Store, Mercy Hospital, Interstate Power Co. and Hartig Drug store. Joan earned her Early Childhood Education Certification from the University of Dubuque. She established Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Nursery and Preschool, and was a charter member of the church. She was also Owner/Director of Little Lambs Christian Preschool. Joan was inducted into The Dubuque County Democrats Hall of Fame on May 9, 2006. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Dubuque Unit, the Human Rights Committee at ARC, and the Board of Directors at Luther Manor. Joan was a Red Cross and Finley Hospital volunteer. She spent many hours crocheting over 430 Afghans for Iowa Veteran hospitals and over 800 baby sweaters for Lutheran World Relief. Joan enjoyed joining her husband in supporting many labor activities and issues. She enjoyed playing golf, fishing, crocheting, reading, dancing, crossword puzzles, writing, walking, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her husband of 69 years, William; four sons: Gary (Rita), of Mason City, Iowa, Richard (Abeer), of Bahrain, John (Mimi), of Sioux City, Iowa, and Timothy, of Ashland, OR; and a daughter, Nancy (Steve) Streng, of St. Joseph, MN; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Sue) Paar, of Palmdale, CA; and a sister, Arlene Reisen, of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Arthur, Donald, Walter, William, Frederick, John, Richard Paar; and a sister, Marion Hefel.
Memorials have been established for St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Luther Manor, and the Clarence Griep Scholarship Fund.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.