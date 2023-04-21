POTOSI, Wis. — Mary Lou Udelhofen, 84, of Potosi, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Andrew Church, Tennyson, Wisconsin, with Rev. Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Mary Lou was born on November 21, 1938, in Dickeyville, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Margaret (Averkamp) Kieler. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in Dubuque, Iowa. Mary Lou was united in marriage to Jerry Udelhofen on May 14, 1957, at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville. He preceded her in death on July 15, 2019.
Mary Lou and Jerry worked hard on their dairy farm, while raising their children. Later on, Mary Lou and her sister, Nancy, took over Kieler’s Store and worked there for several years, until Mary Lou’s retirement. Mary Lou loved playing the piano for family at social gatherings. Mary Lou made friends wherever she went, and enjoyed traveling to St. Germain with family and friends. She loved going to all of her grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. Everyone knew Mary Lou to be humble, selfless and kind to all.
Mary Lou is survived by a daughter, Gina (fiancé, Mike Wieland) Udelhofen, Potosi; two sons, John (Angie) Udelhofen and Pat (Wendy) Udelhofen, both of Potosi; a sister, Nancy Ames, Potosi; nine grandchildren, Markus (Nakila), Mitch, Nick, and Rachel (fiancé, Chase Wiggins) Reuter, Kristen and Andrew Udelhofen, and Alex, Ben, and Sam Udelhofen; four great-grandchildren, Lila, Deacon, Kaleb and Hazie; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, a Mary Lou Udelhofen Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family would like to thank Grant County Hospice for their care of Mary Lou.
