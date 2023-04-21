POTOSI, Wis. — Mary Lou Udelhofen, 84, of Potosi, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Andrew Church, Tennyson, Wisconsin, with Rev. Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Mary Lou was born on November 21, 1938, in Dickeyville, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Margaret (Averkamp) Kieler. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in Dubuque, Iowa. Mary Lou was united in marriage to Jerry Udelhofen on May 14, 1957, at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville. He preceded her in death on July 15, 2019.

