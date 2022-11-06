EPWORTH, Iowa — Donald “Puck” Puckett, 66, our beloved dad, brother, uncle and friend, of Epworth, Iowa passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 31, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque.
Donnie was born May 6, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa to Jack and Phyllis Puckett. The middle child and only son. Donnie spent his childhood building model airplanes and cars, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, protecting his sisters, Debbie and Suzie and getting into mischief. Donnie attended Dubuque Senior High and later joined the Army Reserves. He graduated from Boot Camp in 1976 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was a mathematician, who could give you the answer to any equation, a computer enthusiast who always outbuilt the one before and had a love for Ford vehicles, especially Mustangs. Donnie was a “metal” head, influencing not only his children to his love of metal music, but his nieces and nephews as well. He earned the title of “Uncle Cool” from his nieces Becky, Toni, Tina and Tanya.
Donnie was the definition of a hard worker. He prided himself on being successful no matter the line of work. He worked as a mechanic at Mike Finnin Ford in Dubuque and also went to work at Potter’s Sales and Service. Donnie and his best friend, Scott Potter together built and raced dragsters. In 1991 he went to work for Farber Bag, making emergency runs and hauling burlap bags. Donnie began his 26 year long career with Flynn in 1995 where he hauled oversized equipment across the Midwest. He retired from Flynn on May 6, 2021. Donnie is survived by his children, Rachael (Adam) King of Dallas, TX, Heather (Sean) Puckett-Heitz of Blue Grass, IA, Jeremiah Wagner of Princeton, IL, Jamie Fransen of Granbury, TX, Zackariah and Michael Puckett, both of Epworth; his grandchildren, Samantha Smith, Sidney King, Kaitlyn Puckett, Emily and Brandon Heitz, McKenna, Brett, Lillian and Michael Wagner, and Damon Fransen; one great grandchild; two sisters, Deborah Puckett-Reisdorf of Boscobel, WI, and Elizabeth “Suzie” Puckett-Ostler, of Gillette, WY; many nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved cats Jack, Jill and Cappy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his niece, Tanya Reisdorf. Donnie will be remembered for his charisma, comedic personality and grit.
Services are as follows and will be held at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque.The family requests your attendance to the viewing on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The family will also visit with friends and family on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral Service will begin promptly at 1 p.m. Private interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
