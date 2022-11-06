EPWORTH, Iowa — Donald “Puck” Puckett, 66, our beloved dad, brother, uncle and friend, of Epworth, Iowa passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 31, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque.

Donnie was born May 6, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa to Jack and Phyllis Puckett. The middle child and only son. Donnie spent his childhood building model airplanes and cars, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, protecting his sisters, Debbie and Suzie and getting into mischief. Donnie attended Dubuque Senior High and later joined the Army Reserves. He graduated from Boot Camp in 1976 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was a mathematician, who could give you the answer to any equation, a computer enthusiast who always outbuilt the one before and had a love for Ford vehicles, especially Mustangs. Donnie was a “metal” head, influencing not only his children to his love of metal music, but his nieces and nephews as well. He earned the title of “Uncle Cool” from his nieces Becky, Toni, Tina and Tanya.

