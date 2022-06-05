Clarence R. Kramer,88, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022 at his home. In accordance to his wishes, a private burial will be held at Dubuque Memorial Gardens at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Clarence was born on March 27,1934 in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Viola (Gross)Kramer. He married Shirley A. Fenley August 4,1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. He worked at the Dubuque Packing Company for many years, retired, then drove for both the Telegraph Herald and Dairy Lab Services.
Clarence was an avid bowler and NASCAR fan. He loved to tinker with cars, trips to Branson, a good game of euchre and his custom show truck. He is at peace now, happy in Heaven with Mom.
He is survived by his children, Regina Zumbach, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Diane (Don) Makovec, Karen (Art) Rokusek, Laura (Henry) Garrigus, Denise (Mike) Erschen, Paula (Larry) Blatnik and Michelle (Arnold) King, all of Dubuque, Iowa, 17 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, four sisters, MaryKay (John) Casper, Judy (Tom) Priebe, Sandy (Mike) Kapparos, Linda (Terry) Weidemann, one brother, Bill (Cheryl) Kramer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, two children, Gary and Debra, his parents, siblings Laverne, Wayne, Marcella and Shirley.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their kindness and loving care for Clarence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.