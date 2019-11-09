Carol A. Pfeiler, 81, of Dubuque, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque from complications of dementia.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Carol will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Steven Garner as the celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Carol was born on December 12, 1937, in Shullsburg, WI, the daughter of James and Dolores (Klein) Waul. On June 13, 1959, she married Louis P. Pfeiler at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque with a Mass celebrated by Archbishop Leo Binz.
She was a 1955 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School. Immediately following graduation, she began work at the Archdiocese Chancery office until 1961, when she and Louis moved to South Bend, Ind., where Louis attended Law School at the University of Notre Dame. Louis graduated from law school in 1964. Carol chose not to work outside the home, devoting her time to raising their family.
She enjoyed playing bridge, tennis, cross county skiing, water skiing, and boating. She was such an avid fan of the Fighting Irish, the neighbors could hear her cheering for touchdowns. She was a member of Key City Genealogy. Genealogy was her passion, and she was always willing to share with other genealogists. Her final genealogy project was to help a German author with research for his book about German immigrants in Dubuque County.
She had a great love of travel. Above all else she cherished time with her grandchildren. Carol was a member of Dubuque County Key City Historical Society, St. Donatus Luxembourg Heritage Society, Dyersville Historical Society, Luxembourg Society of Iowa, and Luxembourg American Cultural Society.
Survivors include her husband, Louis, of Dubuque; one daughter, Mary Beth (Mick) Fleming, of Dubuque; one son, Louis S. (Lenee) Pfeiler, of Omaha, NE; seven grandchildren, Daniel and Matthew Salmon, Keryn and Bryana Pfeiler, Hunter Carpenter, Tammy (Antony) Brooks and Tom (Kate) Fleming; three great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Grace Brooks and Ruby Fleming; one sister, Lauri (Dave) Giesen, of Libertyville, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James Waul and Kenneth Waul; and one nephew, John Waul.
A memorial has been established for Catholic Charities of Archdiocese of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank the staff at Stonehill, Sunset Park, and Hospice of Dubuque for the care and love they showed Carol.
