KIELER, Wis. — Margaret E. Dalsing, 92, of Dubuque, formerly of Kieler, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Bethany Home in Dubuque.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City, Wis., with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler, Wis. Family & friends may call on Wednesday, March 11, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City, Wis. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Cuba City, Wis., is serving the family.
Margaret was born on November 25, 1927, to Henry & Mary (Stuer) Schaefer in Potosi, Wis. She married Linus Dalsing Sr. on April 30, 1946, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, Wis. Margaret was a member of the St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City, Wis. She enjoyed quilting and reading, but most important to her was her faith, family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Margaret is survived by a son, Linus Dalsing Jr., of East Dubuque, Ill.; two daughters, Rita Hesseling, of Kieler, Wis., and Bernie (Gerry) Tranel, of Cuba City, Wis.; nine grandchildren, Cory (Sarah) Hesseling, Tyler (Kelly) Hesseling, Ben Tranel, Katie (Jonathan) Schroeder, Emily (Eric) Kaiser, Alison (Seth) High, Julie (Scott) Klieman, Jill Carpenter and Jami (Dallion) Pluemer; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Genevieve Biba; two sisters-in-law, Rita Schaefer and Bernadine Schaefer; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Linus Sr. (February 25, 1997); daughter, Mary Margaret “Margie” Kirsch (November 20, 2018); two son-in-laws, Jerry Hesseling (April 24, 2011) and Wayne Kirsch (February 10, 2013); five siblings, Homer (Celine) Schaefer, Elmer Schaefer, Jerome Schaefer, Hildegard (Ed) Hinderman and Dolorse (Orville) Pickel; and a brother-in-law, Vandy Biba.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Margaret E. Dalsing Memorial Fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left for her family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to thank the staff at Bethany Home for the care and support given over the years she resided there.