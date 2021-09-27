Brenda A. Briggs, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
William H. Calvert, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life gathering: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Maximo C. Damaso, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 am Tuesday, Sept. 28, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Darlene F. DeSotel, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona.
Ellen Mary Garrett, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation. Wake service: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the chapel. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the chapel.
Norbert F. Kaiser, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Morris B. Klocker, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, Church of the Resurrection.
Michael H. Larson, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Bonnie L. Miller, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, Benton (Wis.) VFW.
Judith A. Mueller, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, St. Joseph Key West Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Beatrice O. Raab, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral service: 1:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Helen B. Rahe, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral mass: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello.
Donald F. Renner, Galena, Ill. — Visitation:10:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Russell E. Schetgen, Santa Teresa, N.M. — Committal service: Noon, Saturday Oct. 16, Mueller Chapel, Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque.
C.E. Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Joanne L. Stierman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Church. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Jeffrey L. Watkinson, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Mildred Welp, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Robert L. White, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Norbert F. Wieland, Burton, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m.today, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the funeral home.