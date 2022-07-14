MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Gary Allen Kintzle, 61, of Minnesota and formerly of the Jackson County area passed away suddenly on July 8, 2022 in Maquoketa.
Gary was born on July 30, 1960 in Bellevue, Iowa. He was orphaned at 10 months old when he lost both of his parents in a car accident on June 21, 1961. He was raised by his grandparents Allen and Maude Ernst. He was a graduate of Andrew High School. He married Kim Roe on April 17, 1982 in Bellevue, Iowa, and to this union a son Kurtis was born. Following his divorce from Kim, he entered a long-term 19-year relationship and became an integral part of raising two bonus children, Sara and Amanda Meggers. He currently was residing in MN with his special friend, Vickie.
Through the years, Gary had worked in several occupations including Naeve’s, Ranco, hauling bulls for the PBR, rebuilding after Katrina, Lowe’s, and numerous construction jobs. However, the real “love of his life” was trucking. He loved being behind the wheel and on the road. Over the years, he traveled millions of miles and met many people. He loved to talk and visit with people. He also enjoyed being outside and people watching.
Gary is survived by his son, Kurtis (Tabitha Yarolim) Kintzle of Maquoketa, IA; 2 granddaughters, 6 step-grandchildren; bonus children, Sara (Josh) Bahl of Dubuque, IA, and Amanda Meggers of California; special friend, Vickie Shaffer; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Marlene (Ernst) Kintzle, grandparents Allen and Maude Ernst and Peter and Anna Kintzle, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Gary Allen Kintzle memorial fund has been established.
A gathering of family and friends celebrating his life will be held from 4 to 7 P.M. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Cremation will follow the visitation and burial will be at a later date in the Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.