DYERSVILLE, Iowa — James V. Meyer, 80, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
With the risk of COVID-19 spreading at gatherings, the family has decided to hold brief services. There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery.
Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate with Deacon Jim Steger and Deacon Roger Riesberg assisting.
Jim was born November 18, 1939, in Dyersville, Iowa the son of Leo & Loretta (Weber) Meyer.
He married Sheila Leibold on November 23, 1963, in East Dubuque.
He was employed by Home Appliance/Meyer Mechanical for over 50 years. For many years, he enjoyed golfing, woodworking and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Sheila; children, Ann (Carl) Jacobs, of Bellevue, Brian (Tammy) Meyer, of Dyersville; grandchildren, Taylor & Trae Meyer, Jordan Eglseder, Carly Jacobs; great granddaughter, Brynnlie Bockenstedt; siblings, Betty McLane and Joyce (Ron) Drey, Ken Meyer, all of Dyersville; in-laws, Pat Meyer and Dorothy Meyer, both of Dyersville, Harold Steger, of Edgewood, Elaine (Denny) Rath, Toots Leibold, Margaret Buse, Alice (Don) Pettit, Mary Lu Leibold, Paul (Mary Jean) Leibold, Val (Goodie) Leibold; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Donald (Helen) Meyer, Mary Jane Steger, Richard Meyer, Loras Meyer, Janice (Ron) Alfred, and John & Anne Meyer, both in infancy; in-laws, Ron Olberding, Stan McClane, Kathy Meyer, Ed (Helen) Droessler, Philip Leibold, Kate (Pete) Temperly, Bob (Roseanne) Schmitt, Peter Leibold, Dave Buse, John (Carol) Leibold, Jim Leibold, Linda Leibold.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mohammed Milhem and his staff at U of I Hospitals, Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Robert Tomas and his staff at Dyersville Family Practice, and the staff of Kramer Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Xavier or Beckman High School.
