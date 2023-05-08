Kay E. Auderer, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Georgiann T. Barry, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Celebration of life: Noon Saturday, Happy’s Place.
Elizabeth R. Bartle, Friendship, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Stephen F. Benda, Farley, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Lowell L. Creger, Baldwin, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Dorothy Digmann, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer vigil service at 7 p.m.; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Jean M. Hartzell, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, United Methodist Church, Benton. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Dora K. Hefner, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Robert C. Henkel, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Vada J. Morhardt, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Law Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ruth E. Rawson, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Kathleen D. Rockzien, Anamosa, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Anamosa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Harvey J. Spoerl, Elizabeth, Ill. — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elizabeth.
Leslie D. Wagner, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Vernon H. Wubben, Menominee, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, Nativity BVM Catholic Church, Menominee.
