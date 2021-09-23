CASCADE, Iowa — Cecil L. Knuth, 88, of Cascade, Iowa passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Riverbend Retirement Community in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Cecil will be held from 9 a.m. until noon, Friday, September 24, 2021 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa where Services will be held at noon with Rev. Mark Osterhaus Presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
He was born on September 4, 1933 in Clinton, Iowa son of Hans and Nellie Mae (Patterson) Knuth. He received his education in the Lost Nation Public schools. On August 16, 1952 he was united in marriage to Jeannette E. Waters at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lost Nation, Iowa. She preceded him in death on May 22, 2017. The couple owned and operated Knuth Farms in the Cascade area.
He was a simple man and his legacy will live on through the land that he farmed and the love he shared with his family.
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa.
He is survived by one daughter, Mary (Paul) Thompson of Sherrill, IA and one son, Mark (Cathy) Knuth of Cascade, IA; seven grandchildren, Aaron (Madalina) Thompson, Jeannette Thompson, Laura (Josh) Marburger, Amanda (Travis) Schlemme, Ryan (Molly) Knuth, Kayla (Bobby) Thompson, and Eric (Cara) Knuth; 16 great grandchildren;
Two brothers, Jake (Terri) Knuth of North English and Adrian (Lori) Knuth of Anamosa; and four sisters, Carmen Poulsen of Iowa City, Sharon Knuth of Cascade, Ingrid (Dave) Goerdt of Coralville and Elizabeth Paulson of Elgin, IL.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Norma Smith; and great granddaughter, Emma Schlemme.