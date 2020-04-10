FARLEY, Iowa — Gary K. Willman, 64, of Farley, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home in Farley.
He was born September 3, 1955, in Guttenberg, Iowa, son of D. Keith and Yvonne (Radatz) Willman. In his youth, he enjoyed playing multiple musical instruments and assisting his father auctioneering. He was a graduate of Guttenberg High School in 1973. After graduation, he worked at Faber Music Company, in Dubuque, Iowa, and was the keyboardist for the band Nature’s Image. On May 6, 1983, he married the love of his life, Kelli Ann Bradley, of Epworth, IA. Gary worked alongside his father at Rightway Realty, and he continued to run this successful business after his father’s retirement.
Gary and Kelli had two children, Tasha and Tyler. They were his pride and joy. He attended all academic and athletic events they participated in and he provided immeasurable support in their endeavors to become a dentist and surgeon, respectively.
In his later life, Gary enjoyed running Rightway Realty, driving his 1957 Ford Fairlane convertible, spending time with his children and six grandchildren, and most of all, being with his soulmate, Kelli.
While he died unexpectedly, he lived a full life. He was a retired musician, respected businessman, loving husband and father, and amazing grandfather. He considered himself a truly blessed man.
He is survived by his wife, Kelli Ann Willman, of Farley, IA; one daughter, Dr. Tasha Rose (Dr. Juan) Ruiz, of Richmond, TX; one son, Dr. Tyler James (Meredith) Willman, of Dubuque, IA; six grandchildren, Reagan, Tyler James Jr., Scarlett, Madeleine, Elsbeth and Taylor; one sister, Patricia Ruden, of Missouri; two brothers-in-law, Dr. Steven (Candy) Bradley, of Cascade, IA, and Kevin (Lori) Bradley, of Palm Harbor, FL.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the current unprecedented conditions related to COVID-19, a private family burial service will be held on Saturday, April 11, in Guttenberg, IA. Memorials may be sent to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Gary Willman Family, P.O. 99, Farley, Iowa 52046.
