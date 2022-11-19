Thomas H. Berndt, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Thomas D. Felderman, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Lisa M. Finnegan, Dubuque — 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Brian T. Gockel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
William J. Hagerty, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Joan E. Jasper, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Rosemary Kruser, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Marjorie C. Lewis, Dubuque — Service: 1:30 p.m. today, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Lloyd L. Mueller, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Joseph A. Peavy, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, Grand View United Methodist Church.
Mary L. Pusateri, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Linda D. Robinson, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Robert J. Soule, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Rosary service: 10:30 to 11 a.m. today at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
