BELMONT, Wis. — Bonnie L. Deutsch, 77, of Belmont, WI passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI due to the injuries she sustained from a fall.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30th at Nativity BVM Catholic Church in Menominee, IL with Fr. Michael Tarigopula officiating. Burial will be in the Nativity BVM Church Cemetery in Menominee, IL. Family and friends may call on Friday, October 29th from 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Saturday, October 30th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Nativity BVM Catholic Church in Menominee, IL. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Bonnie was born on October 22, 1943 to Walter & Blanche (Wolcott) Harrison in Edgerton, WI. She met her future husband, Francis W. Deutsch at a dance at the Moonlight Gardens in East Dubuque, IL. They were married on August 22, 1959 in Nativity BVM Catholic Church in Menominee, IL. Together they farmed for over 45 years. Bonnie worked at the Super 8 Motel in Platteville, WI for over 3 years and later for Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque, IA and retired after 16 years. She worked hard all her life. She belonged to the St. Philomena Alter Society. Bonnie was a good cook and loved to play cards. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Bonnie is survived by 6 children: Rose (Jerry) McDonald of Peyton, CO, Mary (Brian) Neuenschwander of Browntown, WI and Debbie (Doug) Simmons of Pewaukee, WI, Michael (Rose) Deutsch of Livingston, WI, James (Marie) Deutsch of Mineral Point, WI and Ronald (Julie) Deutsch of Muskego, WI; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings: Deanna Hoftender, Wally (Lois) Harrison, Rita (Roger) Ames, Karla (Jeff) Pluemer and Dan (Glenda) Harrison; 4 sisters-in-law: Gloria Harrison, Val Harrison, Marie Dietzel and Eileen (Dick) Riniker; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Frannie (April 19, 2020), 3 brothers: George, Jim & Art and one sister, Faye and a brother-in-law: Ray Sr.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Bonnie L. Deutsch Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Bonnie Deutsch Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.