Shirley L. Bausch, Mount Hope, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.

Shirley A. Brimeyer, North Buena Vista, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross, Iowa, and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, North Buena Vista Hall. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Buena Vista.

Gary R. Knickerbocker, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Church.

Willard R. Kress, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.

Floyd D. Kunkel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church.

Kerri J. Liddle, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 10:30 a.m. today, Grand View United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.

Yvonne I. Lorenz, Dubuque — Visitation: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

R. Bruce McInerney, Niles, Ohio — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Herbert B. McKahin III, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.

Harlan Meyer, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg.

Shirley A. Rettenmeier, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.

Asher E. Schroeder, Maquoketa, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.

Vincent Schrunk, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Memorial service: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Terrance C. Woodard, Rock Island, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

