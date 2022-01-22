Shirley L. Bausch, Mount Hope, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Shirley A. Brimeyer, North Buena Vista, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross, Iowa, and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, North Buena Vista Hall. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Buena Vista.
Gary R. Knickerbocker, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Church.
Willard R. Kress, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Floyd D. Kunkel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church.
Kerri J. Liddle, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 10:30 a.m. today, Grand View United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Yvonne I. Lorenz, Dubuque — Visitation: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
R. Bruce McInerney, Niles, Ohio — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Herbert B. McKahin III, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.