Norma J. Engelken, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis Basilica, Dyersville.
Jerry F. Flatt, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque. Celebration of life: 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, Timmerman’s Supper Club, East Dubuque, Ill.
Joyce M. Haverland, Mesa, Ariz. — Wake service: 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Ryan T.J. Helgerson, Eagle River, Alaska — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the funeral home.
Shirley A. Klostermann, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Richard E. Kohl Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 3:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Brygida Laskowska, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Kayla J. Mezera, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Rev. Loras C. Otting, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Annie M. Schroeder, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Betty E. Thoma, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Harold G. Wubben, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.