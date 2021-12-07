BELLEVUE, Iowa — Averle Bevan, 97, of Bellevue, died on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue, where services will be held at 11 a.m.

Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Bellevue, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you