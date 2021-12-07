Averle Bevan Telegraph Herald Dec 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Iowa — Averle Bevan, 97, of Bellevue, died on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue, where services will be held at 11 a.m.Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Bellevue, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bellevue-iowa Jackson-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today UPDATE: Police: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in Dubuque wreck Police: Dubuque man who reported being robbed while paying for sex now charged Ask Amy: Affair between neighbors leads to awkward silence Love that Lasts: High school sweethearts together 67 years Biz Buzz: Dubuque monument company begins new chapter at expanded location