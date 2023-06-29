SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Gerald R. “Jerry” Leahy, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2023, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born June 4, 1943 in Cuba City, WI the son of Robert and Josephine (Deery) Leahy. Jerry graduated from Queen of Apostles in Madison and later received his Bachelor of Science degree in Agri-Business in 1972 from the University of Wisconsin — Platteville. Jerry proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1964-1968, where he served a tour of duty in Vietnam, and was stationed in various other places throughout the world including Guam, Alaska, and other locations throughout the United States until he was honorably discharged in 1968. He was united in marriage to Patricia E. Frank on May 26, 1979. Upon his return from the service, he briefly pursued a career in insurance before discovering his true passion for over-the-road trucking. Jerry owned and operated his own truck until his retirement in 2003, after which he continued to drive for other companies until just a few months before his death.
Jerry is survived by his wife Patti at home in Shullsburg; his children: Rose (Michael) Geurin of Middletown, DE, Andrea (Darren Flint) Leahy of Virginia Beach, VA, Frank (Paulette) Leahy of West Allis, WI, and Daniel (Katherine) Leahy of Dickeyville, WI; his grandchildren, Nicholas (Kylie Masters) Leahy, Carson Geurin, Colton Geurin, Brianna Flint, Elena Flint, Alexander Flint, Andrew Leahy, and Charlotte Leahy. He is further survived by his siblings: Elizabeth “Betty” Schlect of Cummings, GA, Richard (Charlotte) Leahy of Middleton, WI, and Larry (Mary) Leahy of rural Darlington, WI; a sister-in-law, Virginia Leahy of Belmont, WI, two special aunts, Lois Leahy of Mineral Point, WI, and Isabelle Doyle of Darlington, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenneth Leahy.
Jerry was an active member of his community, contributing his time and energy to various organizations. He was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, McCann Richard American Legion Post #105 and VFW Post #10533. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus 1501, Mineral Point DAV #67, the Military Order of the Cooties Pup Tent 14, and the former Shamrock Club of Lafayette County. In his free time, Jerry liked to tend to his vegetable garden and took every chance he could to travel.
Jerry had a deep love for life and people. He never missed an opportunity to attend local social events, where he could chat with friends, new and old, and share stories. Above all, Jerry cherished his family. His children and grandchildren meant the world to him, and he did everything he could to ensure they knew how proud he was of them. Jerry will be remembered as a man of great faith, wisdom, and friendliness. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who knew him. His life was a testament to the power of love, kindness, and faith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church (344 N Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Fr. Peter Lee officiating. Burial will be held in Truman Catholic Cemetery where military graveside rites will be accorded by McCann-Richards American Legion Post #105 of Shullsburg. A visitation will be held Friday, June 30, 2023 from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. with a rosary being prayed at 2:30 at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N Judgement St., Shullsburg) and on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews Catholic Church in Shullsburg (344 N Judgement St., Shullsburg, WI 53586) in Jerry’s name.