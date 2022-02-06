ZWINGLE, Iowa — Merlin P. Wagner, 91, of Zwingle, passed away on Friday, February 04, 2022 at Clover Ridge Place in Maquoketa, Iowa
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 at St. Lawrence Otter Creek with Fr. Dave Ambrosy officiating along with Deacons Loras Weber and Greg Michel. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Bellevue American Legion Post 273 and The Iowa Army National Guard. A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road where a scripture vigil service will be at 2:30 p.m.
Merlin was born on December 7, 1930 in Dubuque, son of Mathias and Clara (Gehler) Wagner. He married his soulmate Mary Sweeney on October 20, 1956 at St. Patrick Garryowen Church in Garryowen, Iowa. She preceded him in death on July 18, 2021.
Merlin was a proud American and Army Veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. He was a quiet man, hard worker, and a lifelong farmer who instilled strong values in his children. While farming, he also worked at various factories. Although he was a man of few words, you still felt his love. He enjoyed playing cards and taking trips with his friends. You could easily find him at McDonalds, one of his favorite places. He loved his family, and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He took his children’s spouses in and loved them as his own.
Merlin grew up playing baseball for Zwingle’s Prairie League team. He continued his love for sports by coaching Zwingle’s Little League baseball, and Otter Creek’s 4H Basketball. He was a lifelong fan of the Cubs, and cheered them on when they won the World Series.
He is survived by his children Mike (Terri) Wagner of Sycamore, IL, Marty (Dawn) Wagner of Dubuque, Mark (Jan) Wagner of La Motte, Mary Kay (Terry “Louie) Haverland of Dubuque, and Matt (Amy) Wagner of La Motte; grandchildren Trent (Jenny), Jason (Lamia Bharmal), Benjamin (Jessica), Brandon (Hannah Brecht), Brock, Jackson, Alivia, and Gracyn Wagner; great grandchildren Trestan, Kyla, Cameron, Arabella, and Iris; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary (Sweeney) Wagner, sisters Rita Hartman and Aggie Williamson, and brother Dick Wagner.
In lieu of flowers a Merlin Wagner memorial fund has been established.
A special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and Jackson Co. and the Staff at Clover Ridge Place for the wonderful care they gave to Merlin.
Merlin was/is a good, gentle soul. The world could use more Merlins.