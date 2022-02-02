Sharon J. Belden, Elkader, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Garnavillo (Iowa) Community Center.
Todd J. Brandemuehl, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Douglas H. Dickman, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, St. Gabriel’s Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joyce M. Hammel, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, Church of the Resurrection.
Alverna C. Haverland, Dickeyville, Wis. -- Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Dale F. Maas, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Jackie Merkes, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Catherine M. Starry, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Daryl W. Tetterton, Dubuque — Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, St. Peter Lutheran Church.