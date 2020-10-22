EPWORTH, Iowa — Jean M. Oberfoell, 83, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Jean will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation. Anyone wishing to send memorials may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Jean Oberfoell Family, PO Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
Mass of Christian burial for Jean will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
Jean was born on March 3, 1937, in Placid, Iowa, daughter of Emil and Mary (Bergfeld) Koopmann. She received her education and graduated from the former Epworth High School. On November 25, 1971, she was united in marriage to Francis “Ducky” Oberfoell at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa. She started working at Silker’s in Epworth until she became a stay at home mother and later worked as a cook at the Divine Word Seminary in Epworth, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 2, 2014.
She was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Patrick’s Parish.
Jean was a compassionate, caring, loving and fun-filled mother and grandmother. She truly loved and was known for being a really good cook. She also enjoyed gardening vegetables and flowers.
She is survived by four children, Martin (Brenda) Oberfoell, of Epworth, IA, Michael Oberfoell (Vicki Blake), of Key West, IA, Dennis (Abby) Oberfoell, of Epworth, IA, Nichole (Scott) Sellner, of Lisbon, IA; 6 grandchildren, Miranda, Alaina, Aubrey and Lydia Sellner, Brynn and Nora Oberfoell; Vicki’s children, Michael, Jessica and Johnny Blake; one sister, Grace Droeszler, of Bernard, IA; three sisters-in-law; Ileen (William) Domas, of Montclair, CA, Helen McDermott, and Verna (Dorrance) McDermott, both of Epworth, IA; two brothers-in-law, Leo “Mike” Oberfoell, of Liberty, MO, and Jim Brady, of DeWitt, IA.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three sisters, Inez (Ronald) Silker, Melita (Roy) Ross, and Berniece (Bernard) Kramer; three brothers, Donald (Margaret) Koopmann, John (Rosie) Koopmann and Elmer Koopmann; three sisters-in-law, Ione (Chuck) Engler, Patty Brady, Phyliss Oberfoell; and three brothers-in-law, Milton Oberfoell, Donald Droeszler, and Patrick McDermott.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Janet Betts, the Making a Difference Staff, and the staff at Hawkeye Care Center for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Jean.
