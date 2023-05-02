PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — James Russell Perry, 93, Platteville, WI, died at 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Southwest Health Hospital in Platteville, WI.

Born Dec. 24, 1929 in Parsons, KS, he was the son of Russell (Helen) Perry. He was a John Deere machinist and self-employed mechanic that served the Tri-state area for decades before moving to Texas and Arizona after retirement. He was active in truck pulling for many years and also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Rita Perry, all over the country.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.