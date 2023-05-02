PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — James Russell Perry, 93, Platteville, WI, died at 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Southwest Health Hospital in Platteville, WI.
Born Dec. 24, 1929 in Parsons, KS, he was the son of Russell (Helen) Perry. He was a John Deere machinist and self-employed mechanic that served the Tri-state area for decades before moving to Texas and Arizona after retirement. He was active in truck pulling for many years and also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Rita Perry, all over the country.
Surviving are his four sons, James Perry, Potosi, WI.; Rod (Lisa) Perry, Onalaska, WI.; William (Joelle) Mohr, Fishers, IN.; and Stephen (Alicia) Mohr, Stockbridge, GA; eight grandchildren, Mandi Lynn and Bradley James Perry, Emily (Nate) Perry, Truman Stephen and Cooper Michael Mohr, and Rachel Elizabeth, Caroline Rose and Lydia Jane Mohr; one great grandchild, Elliot Ganrude; and long-time friends Jim Dolan and Jerry Bode. He was preceded in death by his wife Rita, his parents, Russell and Helen, and his brother Robert.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sienna Crest Assisted Living and Southwest Health Hospital for their exceptional care and professionalism during this time.
A cookout will be held at Flora Park (Pennsylvania Pavilion) from noon to 2:00 p.m. on May 27th to celebrate Jim’s memory.
