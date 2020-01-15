Sister Helen (Gerland) Huewe, OSF died at 5:55 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Mercy Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Francis Chapel. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, with Funeral Vigil at 7:00 p.m. in Francis Chapel.
Born October 1, 1935, in Remsen, Iowa, she was the daughter of Gerland and Celeste (Freymann) Huewe. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on August 25, 1955 and made final profession of vows August 12, 1961. Sister received her master’s degree in Hospital Administration from St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO. She ministered in Aurora, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; and Ft. Worth, Texas. In Iowa, she was missioned at Davenport, Iowa City, and in Dubuque as Administrator of Xavier Hospital, President of Mercy Health Center, and as a member of the Congregational Leadership Team. Helen was currently serving on boards or committees of Steeple Square, Opening Doors, Crescent Community Health Center, Stonehill Benevolent Foundation, Loras College Columbia Housing, the Marshallese Church Renovation Project, Shalom Spirituality Center, and the Sisters of St. Francis Long Range Planning.
Sister is survived by her brother, Phil Huewe; sister-in-law, Margy Huewe; nieces and nephews; and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Kathleen Huewe; her brother, Robert Huewe; and sister-in-law, Shirley Huewe.
Helen asked that memorial donations be directed to the Marshallese Church Renovation Fund at the Greater Dubuque Community Foundation.
