APPLETON, Wis. — Karla Ann Josephs, age 63 of Appleton, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 30, 2022, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on November 1, 1958, in Dubuque Iowa, to Marie (Kruser) Williamson. Karla spent the younger years of her life in the Dubuque area before relocating to Appleton where she graduated from Appleton East High School in 1976 and then attended Cosmetology School. She married the love of her life and soulmate Michael “Pike” Josephs on November 20, 1976, and they became inseparable for the next 42 years of their lives. Karla made a living in the banking industry until retiring to care for her spouse until he passed in 2019. Karla enjoyed spending time with her family; going on trips far and close, especially to her “home away from home” at Evergreen Campsites for the past 35 years. She adored watching her grandkids various activities and spending time at Friends and Neighbors Bar cheering on the Packers, Badgers, or Brewers. Karla cherished time with friends bowling, shooting darts, dancing, and even sometimes singing karaoke. Karla was fond of shopping, especially for clothes and jewelry. It was in her caring nature to always be thinking of others so she often surprised you with a gift, just because. There was never a holiday that she didn’t dress-up or decorate for. Even before the first snowfall, you would find every room of the house decorated with her large collection of snowmen. She also loved flowers, hummingbirds, the color purple, and almond joy candy bars. When she had some time to relax, she would online shop, do puzzles, crosswords, and watch “Pimple Popper,” “Chopped,” or Hallmark movies. Karla was an incredible human being that touched the lives of many. She developed a multitude of everlasting friendships throughout her life and could have a conversation with anyone. Karla will always be remembered for being the life of the party, her spunkiness and her famous “oil checks”. Her laugh and smile were big and contagious and her passion to be the best daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend showed and was what she was most proud of! Survivors include her children: Joshua (Terri) Josephs, Jessica Akstulewicz, Justin (Megan) Josephs; grandchildren: Jordan, McKenzie and Laney; mother, Marie (Kruser) Williamson; siblings: Lynn (Kathy) Wiegel, Kelly (Suzanne) Wiegel, Corey (Jolene) Wiegel, Theodore Wiegel; siblings-in-law: Jeff (Jeannie) Josephs, Sue Wienandt, Bill (Deb) Josephs, and numerous other relatives and friends. Karla was proceeded in death by her husband, Michael; parents-in-law, Martin and Jerrine (Koepke) Josephs; sister, Geanine Wiegel; brother, Fredrick Wiegel; brother-in-law, David Wienandt; and Nephew, Eric Wienandt. Visitation for Karla will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Menasha’s Westgor Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank her doctors, nurses and other staff at ThedaCare Hospice, ThedaCare Cancer Center, ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton, and Encircle Health for the compassionate care they gave to Karla during her fight with cancer. An extra special thank you to her sister-in-law, Sue Wienandt, and longtime friend, Wendy Krull, for all their love and help to care for Karla. Additional thanks go to family and friends for your support, prayers, and love! Karla will be missed forever, but we know she will live in the hearts of all who shared their grief with us during this difficult time. There’s no doubt she will bring her spice to heaven and make it a better place!
To our Mom/Grandma: Your passion and desire to live and be a great mother and grandmother was like no other. Our lives will never be the same without you. We have peace knowing you were reunited with Dad/Grandpa, give him a hug from us. We love you and will keep your memories close, in our hearts forever! -Love your children and grandchildren! JOSEPHS STRONG FOREVER!
Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Rd., Menasha, WI 920-720-0314
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com.
