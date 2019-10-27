Joseph E. Lattner, 66, of Bankston, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, on the family farm in Bankston, Iowa.
Visitation for Joe will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home in Farley.
Services for Joe will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. Clement’s Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating, concelebrating Rev. Joseph McDermott SVD. Burial will be held in St. Clement’s Cemetery in Bankston, Iowa.
Joe was born February 24, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Clifford and Myrene (Rauen) Lattner. He is a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School in Farley, Iowa. On April 23, 1982, he was united in marriage to Peggy Welter at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, WI.
He was a man of strong faith and a member of St. Clement’s Parish in Bankston. Joe devoted his time to teaching his children how to live life to the fullest and appreciate the little things. He loved working alongside his two sons on his fifth generation farm. Farming was not only his livelihood but also his passion. Joe cherished his time tending to his animals, land, planting, and harvesting. Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, bowling, and playing Euchre in Card Club. Joe shared his wisdom and positivity within his community where he was loved by all he met. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on his Chicago Cubs and Bears. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, friends, and grandson Rocco. Joe truly had a heart of gold and would go out of his way to help anyone. His smile was contagious, his laugh unforgettable, and his kind heart unlike any other.
He is survived by the love of his life, Peggy Lattner, of Bankston, Iowa; Proud father of four children, Amy Lattner, of Phoenix, AZ, Nicholas (Kayla) Lattner, of Peosta, IA, Matthew Lattner, of Bankston, IA, and Molly (Joseph) Lucas, of Holy Cross, IA; one grandson, Rocco, and another grandchild on the way; one brother, David (Carol) Lattner; two sisters, Sr. Mary Emmanuel Lattner and Donna (Ronald) Huberty; mother-in-law, Marion Welter; and nine brothers and sisters-in-law.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Paul J. Lattner; and father-in-law, Harold Welter.
The family would like to thank the hardworking first responders, neighbors, and friends.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.