MATTHEWS, N.C. — Brian Scott Jansen, of Matthews, N.C., formerly of Wis. and Dubuque, died of a 4 month battle with cancer.
Brian was born on Jan.16, 1963 at Xavier Hospital in Dubuque, the beloved son of Ken & Sally Jansen. The family moved from rural Kieler to Dubuque in 1977. Brian graduated from Wahlert H.S., class of 1981 and from the University of Dubuque in 1985 with a degree in aviation management. He loved sports, the Vikings, the Reds, and bowling. He worked for USAIRWAYS for 18 years at the Charlotte, N.C. airport. After 9/11 hit, he went to work for FEDEX, where he loved his job and his co-workers.
He is survived by his wife, Sherri, 2 daughters Katie and Nicki, his father and mother, Ken & Sally Yuson Jansen of Dubuque, sibling Christy Pincket of Charlotte, N.C., mother-in-law Doris Laughlin of Dubuque, several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joe Laughlin, his brother-in-law Mark Pincket in 2021, his paternal grandparents, Ray Jansen and Helen Jansen Wiederholt, his maternal grandparents, Ramon and Dorthea Yuson of Pahala, Hawaii, several aunts and uncles, and a special cousin, Paul Jansen, in 1977.
Gordon Funeral Service, Monroe, N.C. assisted the family, also with a virtual service under Gordon Funeral Service/ Brian Jansen