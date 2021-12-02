BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Carl J. Neis, age 78, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at home. He was born January 7, 1943, son of Earl & Alma (Welchert) Neis. Carl graduated from Bloomington High School in 1961. On January 6, 1962, Carl was united in marriage to Martha A. Mergen at St. Mary’s Help of Christian Church in Glen Haven.
Carl’s career was associated with Woodhouse & Bartley Bank for 46 years where he was an employee and owner. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He was also one of the founding members of the West Grant Rescue Squad and a former member of the Bloomington Fire Department. Carl was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years Martha; their children: Sue (Kevin) Kaufman, Tom (Jen), Laurie (Brian Whalen), & Kevin (Kyla); 9 grandchildren: Brett Kaufman, Kyle Kaufman, Kasey Kluesner, Kyle Mueller, Austin Neis, Cade Stark, Teyl Stark, Alyssa Neis, and Gabby Neis; 7 great grandchildren; his sister: Mary Jane Thole, sisters-in-law: Mary Neis, Janice (Leon) Stern and Mary Mergen, and nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Alma Neis, his brother, Donald Neis, and brothers-in-law: Robert Mergen and Peter Mergen.
At Carl’s request, there will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be given to the West Grant Rescue Squad. Cards of condolences in Carl’s memory may be mailed to Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 30, Lancaster, WI 53813. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Bloomington is assisting the family.