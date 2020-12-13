Edna Rausch Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 13, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Edna Rausch, 96, of Garnavillo, died on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. There will be a private family funeral and interment. Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, of Garnavillo, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Garnavillo-iowa Clayton-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today