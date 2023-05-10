Dr. Josef “Joe” Kubicek, DVM, 79 1/2, of Dubuque, Iowa, died on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Postville, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque. The mass of Christian burial for Joe will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Joe was born October 30, 1943 in Sopotnice 60, Czechoslovakia. On September 28, 1968, he married Ludmila Matejková in Ústí nad Orlicí, Czechoslovakia, now known as Czech Republic. Joe was a practicing veterinarian in Czechoslovakia and escaped with his family from communism in 1980. Their family received political asylum to come to the US in 1981 and settled in El Dorado, Kansas. Joe renewed his master’s degree at Kansas State University and was employed as a Meat Inspector for the USDA in Dubuque and then Postville, Iowa. Joe enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, and reading about history, science and autobiographies. His amazing memory lent to making him a stimulating storyteller.
Survivors include his wife, Ludmila Kubicek of Dubuque; five children, Alena (Michael) Britten of Crystal Lake, Il; Libor (Lesley) Kubicek of Manassas, VA; Ales Kubicek of Madison, WI; Jolana Kubicek of Niedermohr, Germany; and Robert (Eva Kirstenova) Kubicek of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren Kiley (Ruadhan), Dorian, Viktor, Julian, Rebeka and a great-grandchild due in July; his sister Helena (Josef) Plíhal of Sopotnice, Czech Republic; and several nieces and nephews in Czech Republic. As the oldest sibling, he was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial has been established.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Joe’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
