Esther A. Brehm, age 93, of Dubuque, formerly of Centralia, passed away at home on January 21, 2022.
Visitation for Esther will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., Monday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian burial for Esther will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 24, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. John’s Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa.
Esther Ann Koch was born on November 26, 1928, at Hickory Valley, to Isabella (Kramer) and Leander Koch. Esther was the oldest of three sisters and grew up in rural New Vienna. She attended St. Boniface Catholic School and graduated from high school in 1946.
On May 3, 1950, Esther married Earl J. Brehm of Centralia at St. Boniface. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2018. They raised 10 children on their farm north of Centralia: Ken (the late Connie) of Holy Cross; Mary (Paul) Mausser, of Placid; Fritz (Carol), of Placid; Tom (Molly), of Placid; Jack (Dianne), of Peosta; Carl (Debbie), of Rickardsville; Mike (Sara), of Peosta; Ann (Brian) Ruden, of Dubuque; Steve (Sharon), of Centralia; and Susan Brehm (Kevin Doolan), of Chicago. Earl and Esther were blessed with 56 grandchildren and 95 great-grandchildren with 5 more on the way.
Also surviving are Esther’s sisters, Mildred Wente, of New Vienna, and Dorothy (Bob) Pitz, of Epworth; sisters-in-law Rita Ernst and Clara Ernst, of Bellevue, and Kay (John) Gaul, of Peosta; and brothers-in-law Paul Brehm, of Dubuque, and Tom (June) Smith, of Caledonia, Ill. She was preceded in death by two grandsons, Davy and Earl, her parents, and many well-loved brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Esther lived her faith every day and prayed at St. Boniface, New Vienna, Annunciation Catholic Church, Lattnerville, and St. John the Baptist, Peosta. Family was the joy of Mom’s life. She cooked massive meals, baked countless loaves of bread every week, and worked tirelessly to be sure we all got to church and school. Mom acknowledged every occasion with a card that usually included a handwritten note. She loved to crochet and quilt and made afghans and quilts for each child, grandchild, and great-grandchild. She welcomed visitors, often ending with a game of dominoes and dessert.
We are grateful for the care provided by No Place Like Home and Hospice of Dubuque, which made it possible for Mom to stay at home.
