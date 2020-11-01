Norma Augusta (Blackledge) Rubenbauer, 97, of Dubuque, died Monday, October 26, 2020, from COVID-19. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker, with Fr. Jim Goerend officiating.
Norma was born December 3, 1922, daughter of Harry and Minnie (Westendorf) Blackledge.
Norma was a natural athlete who enjoyed many sports: bowling, water and snow skiing, tennis and swimming. Her greatest enjoyment was found in golfing (Bunker Hill Ladies Club, Lacoma). In her early 90s, she would still win the family miniature golf tournament. For her, the game was all about the putting (and her hair, of course).
She loved big and small adventures. She was filled with everyday surprises. She was a walking party, a sparkplug for fun. As a young family, we would pile into the old yellow station wagon filled with clothing and food and head out west or up north. With a map in her hand, Mom would work on the route and Dad would drive.
Mom and Dad met during World War II when Mom was teaching first grade in Rhodes, Iowa, and Dad was attending Army Air Force Pilot Instruction School. They were a “dashing” couple. Needless to say, the story of their courtship and marriage was filled with love, devotion, awe of each other and their three girls.
Norma, a graduate of Iowa State Teachers College, was a born educator before her marriage. She taught in Rhodes and later first grade in Postville, Iowa. After marrying her Don Juan, Mom taught in Albuquerque, New Mexico. During the early years of raising three girls, Mom was a substitute teacher at St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Later on, after completing her B.A. from Clarke, she taught at St. Anthony’s Dubuque and the Catholic schools in Sherrill-Balltown, where she became principal after finishing her M.A. in Education. Her students adored her, and she, them.
Mom loved to play cards with her family and her 500 Card Club of Ann, Jerry and Elaine. For over 40 years, this group of four lovely women shared life and family. Us kids always wondered if they were really playing cards or were they eating fancy dessert while chatting about us!
Norma was always proud to say that her family were charter members of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Then, she would always proceed with “Our family home is where the parking lot is now.” She was an officer in ACCW, where she enjoyed working with women of the archdiocese.
Momma Norma was a proud mother hen named “Mom, Grandma and GG.” She gave the family the great gifts of love and joy, spontaneity, strength, resilience and a hang-in-there spirit sprinkled with her love for learning and openness to embracing life as an adventure.
Norma is survived by her children, Mary Ellen (Roger) Baumhover, of Dubuque, and Sister Suzanne Rubenbauer, of Dubuque; grandchildren, Ben Baumhover, Marc (Carrie) Baumhover, April (Chad) Conner Eich, Jonathan (Sarah) Conner, Joel (Tricia) Conner; great-grandchildren, Ryne Baumhover, Jacob Baumhover, Austen and Lyla Conner Eich, Kennedy and Reagan Conner, Theo and Ivy Augusta Conner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald John Rubenbauer; daughter, Carole Rubenbauer (Ron) Conner; mother, Minnie Westendorf Blackledge King; father, Harry Blackledge; father of the heart, William (Wild Bill) King; brother, Harrison Blackledge; and parent-in-law, Hiram “Ike” and Lily Olsen Rubenbauer.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Staff Scholarship Fund of Luther Manor (3131 Hillcrest Rd; Dubuque, IA 52001), Marywood Franciscan Spirituality Center (11195 Marywood Cove, Arbor Vitae, WI 54568), or a charity of your choice.
Norma’s family thanks the staff of Luther Manor for your friendship and care of Momma Norma. You were always there for her, in her joys, ups and downs. Your kindness and compassion will always be remembered. Thank you also for being our friends too. The burden you are presently bearing is heavy and heartbreaking. You have been carrying this with incredible grace and courage. Be assured of our continual support and prayers. In loving gratitude for staff and all LM residents and families.... Suzanne, Mary Ellen and family.