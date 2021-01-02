MANCHESTER, Iowa — Roger Henry Hermsen, 85, of Manchester, Iowa, formerly of Earlville, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood.
He was born on September 1, 1935, the son of Gregor and Anna (Klosterman) Hermsen, on the home farm near New Vienna. After his education, he served honorably in the U.S. Navy.
On June 6, 1959, Roger was united in marriage to Grace Westhoff at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg. Four sons were born to this union. They farmed six years by Bankston before moving to the Earlville farm in 1966, where they were dairy farmers. They retired to Manchester in 2004.
Roger was a Yankee fan and loved history and reading. His family was very important to him. They were all very special to him. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Grace, of Manchester; four sons, Ron (Elaine) Hermsen, of New Vienna, Dave (Delores) Hermsen, of Dyersville, Carl (Lisa) Hermsen, of Earlville, Paul (DeAnna) Hermsen, of Van Horne; 13 grandchildren, Samantha Hermsen, of Danville, Vermont, Jackie (Sam) Rawls, of Porter, Texas, Nicole Hermsen, of Dyersville, Kyle Hermsen, of Iowa City, Kari (Marcus) Vaassen, of Dyersville, Alex (Heidi) Hermsen, of Peosta, Justin, Jonathan and Ben Hermsen, of Earlville, Hunter and Luke Hermsen, of Cedar Rapids, Keane and Ragan Hermsen, of Van Horne; three great-grandchildren, Henry, Lily and Mia Rawls; four siblings, Bernice Vorwald, of Dubuque, Gladys (Harry) Burkle, of Dyersville, Elizabeth Deutmeyer, of Petersburg, Art Hermsen, of New Vienna; sisters and brothers- in-law, Dianne Hermsen, of New Vienna, Floyd (Betty) Westhoff, of Guttenberg, Mark (Joyce) Westhoff, of Petersburg, Del McFadden, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, Mary (Richard) Bixby, of Chandler, Arizona, and Carol (Bill) Noble, of Kailua Kona, Hawaii.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Richard (Eileen) Hermsen, Harry Hermsen; a sister, Helen (Eldon) Gaul; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom Deutmeyer, Joyce Hermsen, Ken Vorwald, Walter (Janet) Westhoff, and Ed McFadden.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the Edgewood Convalescent Home for all the great care.
Because of COVID-19, masks are required at the funeral home and at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with Reverend Gabriel Anderson officiating.
Visitation: 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Leonard-Muller Funeral home in Manchester.
Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery — Manchester, Iowa.