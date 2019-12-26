Daryl Dean Heinold, 71, of Dubuque, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22. Daryl will enjoy a blessed reunion there with his father and mother, Louis and Mildred Heinold, and his sister and brother, Connie Poe and Ed Heinold.
Visitation for Daryl will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with Rev. Tony Johnson officiating. Military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and Tri-State Vietnam Veterans will be accorded following the service.
Daryl was born in Stanton, Neb., on December 18, 1948, and grew up in Topeka, Kan. The middle child of nine, he was known in his youth for his kindness, good nature, and impish sense of humor. After graduating from Weaubleau High School, Daryl sought adventure by joining the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Sellers. During his service, he toured the world. After completing his service in the Navy, Daryl moved to Dubuque to be close to his parents.
It was here, in 1980, that he met the love of his life, Gail Nichols, while attending Grace Baptist Church and in 1982 they married. Their love increased in the following years with the addition of five children, four surviving. Daryl worked faithfully for many years at Napa Auto Parts, as well as Keystone Automotive, and was an outstanding employee. Daryl will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a faithful friend who would never turn down a request and could often be seen fixing a car on a cold night to help a neighbor. Daryl was a loving husband whose humor, steadfastness, and selflessness can never be replaced; he will forever have the heart of his wife, Gail. As a father, his love and devotion will never be matched and his children can pattern their life from his example. Daryl accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior as a young man and lived his life in humble service. His servants heart was truly a testimony to all.
Daryl is survived by his wife, Gail Heinold; son and daughter-in-law, David (Angela) Heinold; son, Matthew Heinold, son-and daughter-in-law, Stephen (Misty) Heinold; and daughter, Genevieve Heinold; grandchildren, Justice, David Jr., Brandon, Isaac, Tommy, Adrianna, Jacob, Landon, Cooper, Elena and Talon; brothers, Ronald (Reta) Heinold, James (Shirley) Poe, Merlin (Pam) Heinold, John (Andrea) Heinold; sisters, Julia Colby, Jana Stewart and Jolynn (Gordon) Rhodes.
Special thanks to the NICU staff at the University of Iowa for their dedicated care.
II Timothy 4:7, I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.