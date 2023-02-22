ASBURY, Iowa — Thelma Jean “Tee” Roberts completed her earthly journey on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center, Asbury IA, in the loving care of her goddaughter, Pam Hough.
The family will greet friends on Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Cathedral of St. Raphael in Dubuque from 9:00 to 10:30 where a mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 with Fr. Dennis Quint officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Tee was born on October 13, 1939, on the family farm between Graf and Five Points to Joseph and Margaret (Lex) Schrobilgen. She attended St. Joseph grade school at Rickardsville IA, and then St. Joseph’s Academy, Dubuque IA and Holy Cross High School, Holy Cross IA, where she graduated. She married Harlan Roberts on February 11, 1991. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2002. She retired from Clarke University in 2004 where she worked in the Computer Center.
Tee was a devout Catholic and her faith was unwavering. She was a member of the Cathedral of St. Raphael where she donated her time to help where needed. She sang in the choir at Sinsinawa Mound for nine years when she lived there. Tee was an active member of the Elk’s Lodge #297 where she served as Secretary for 12 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, lunches with her classmates, and the Lex family luncheons. She had a fondness of music and had the radio playing nearly every day. She was also interested in investigating family genealogy. Tee was a kind and gentle soul, and a great listener and mentor to her many nieces and nephews. She always took great pride in presenting a neat and polished appearance. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Tee was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Melvin (Irma) Schrobilgen and Robert (Dorothy) Schrobilgen, and sisters Dorothy (Roy) Gabrenja, Germaine (Al) Schmitt, Mary Kay (Paul) Barth, a niece and godchild, Jolene Moore, a nephew, Jim Schrobilgen and a niece, JoAnn Schrobilgen, in infancy.
Tee is survived by her sister, Patricia Hough, of Asbury IA, and her five children, Pam Hough, Peggy Zmudka, Sheri Leytem, Sam (Sandi) Hough of Dubuque IA, and Bob (Cherie) Hough, Richland MI, and all their children; three step-children, Michelle (Mark) Felderman, Oldsmar, FL, Lori (Kevin) Bradley, Palm Harbor, FL and Joel (Trish) Roberts, Gainesville, FL and their children; godchildren, Gene Barth, Belmont WI and Karen Janechek, Cedar Rapids IA, and many other loving nieces and nephews and their children. She is also survived by several dear friends, and many special neighbors at the Asbury Village Co-op where she resided for the past 13 years.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at MercyOne ER, Dubuque, The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care and guidance over the past few weeks. A special thank you to Tee’s niece, Sandy Zalaznik, for assisting with her care.
A Thelma J. Roberts memorial fund has been established and will be distributed to her favorite charities.
