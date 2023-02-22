ASBURY, Iowa — Thelma Jean “Tee” Roberts completed her earthly journey on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center, Asbury IA, in the loving care of her goddaughter, Pam Hough.

The family will greet friends on Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Cathedral of St. Raphael in Dubuque from 9:00 to 10:30 where a mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 with Fr. Dennis Quint officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.

