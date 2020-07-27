Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Ronald G. Buxton Sr., Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Phyllis W. Cooper, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Allen A. Dryer, Otter Creek, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Visitation: 10 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Paul M. Dunn, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: Noon Tuesday, July 28, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Jack Elrick, East Dubuque, Ill. — Graveside service: 2 p.m. today, Schapville Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Schapville, Ill.
Ray W. Figi, Cuba City, Wis. — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Trudy J. Hancock, Urbandale, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 3663 66th St., Urbandale. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, 8201 Hickman Road, Urbandale.
Thomas E. Heath, Iowa City, formerly of Dubuque — Graveside Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, Calvary Cemetery, Brooklyn, Iowa.
Daniel R. Hermsen, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville.
Mary J. Hyde, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the chapel.
Larry E. Mook, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Ervin Nyberg, West Union, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. today, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union. Visitation: 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
William M. Schneider, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll, Ill.
Daniel F. Teply Jr., Dubuque, formerly of East Dubuque, Ill. — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Michael J. Wulfekuhle, Dubuque — Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.