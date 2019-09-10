MONONA, Iowa — Betty Eileen Kiesau, 80, of Monona, Iowa, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Postville, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Monona, with Rev. Erika Kielstrup as the officiant. Burial will follow services at Monona Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona,. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Thursday.