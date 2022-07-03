CUBA CITY, Wis. — Carolyn Jean Hull, 93, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, formerly of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. Burial will take place in the Hazel Green Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Carolyn Jean Bainbridge Hull was born July 4, 1928, in Benton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Cletus A. and Esther E. (Brockman) Bainbridge. She graduated from Benton High School in 1945. She attended the Platteville Normal School, now the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, and graduated from the Milwaukee County School of Nursing in 1949. Jean was united in marriage to Robert Hull on November 28, 1950. He preceded her in death on May 13, 1978.
Jean was a registered nurse, working primarily as a surgical nurse with Dr. Klein at the Hazel Green Hospital. Her family was a very special part of her life. In retirement, her love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their accomplishments, and also sewing dresses for children in Africa. Her church and Bible studies were very important to Jean. She loved attending the Leadmine Primitive Methodist Church with Pastors Bill Vasey and Bob Bennett. Jean’s friends were very important to her, including Dwight and Sharon Klaassen, Dennis and Diana Carpenter, the late Robert and Sharie Temperly and family, and many other friends.
She is survived by two sons and their families, Steven (Margaret) Hull and their children, Brandon (Megan) Hull, Jessica (Albert) Stacy and Sara (Scott) Gullickson; and Gregg (Lisa) Hull and their children, Emily (Nicholas) Piper and Joel (Jessica) Hull; 12 great-grandchildren, Mason and Kaylee Hull, Jaya and Tajaun Stacy, Olivia Hull, Drew, Grace and Jacob Gullickson, Madelyn Piper, and Hayden, Leah and Lauren Hull; one sister-in-law, Joan Bainbridge and her family; and one brother-in-law, Howard Hull and his family. She is also survived by a special nephew, Tom Bainbridge; a special niece and godchild, Michelle Kelly; as well as other nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Barbara (Joseph) Meloy; a brother, Cletus Bainbridge; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Merlin (Florence) Hull, Richard (Marie) McCarthy, Jack (Norma) Dobbert, and Joan Hull.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leadmine Primitive Methodist Church.
The family wishes to thank Midwest Medical Center in Galena, Hospice of Dubuque, and Sandy Eggers for her outstanding care of Jean.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.
