George A. Sharkey Sr., 80, of Dubuque, passed away on August 28, 2019, at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, Wyoming.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a service will be at 6 p.m. with Deacon Bill Hickson officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
George was born on February 22, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Charles and Margaret (Allen) Sharkey. He served in the United States Army from October of 1961 to August of 1962 in Ft. Polk, Louisiana. He married Mary Faulhaber on November 26, 1960, at Sacred Heart in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on March 9, 2018. He worked for John Deere for 38 years until retirement. He also worked at Sharkey building and Wrecking with his brothers. He was a member of the UAW Local 94. George loved being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with being outdoors and playing cards. He loved to work and take care of his family.
George is survived by his son, George (Julie) Sharkey, Jr., of Casper, Wyoming, and daughter, Michelle Tigges, of Dubuque; five grandchildren, Jessica, Shawn, Jamie, Cory and Candi; four great-grandchildren, Jaylinn, Jasmine, Brooklyn and Wiley; and his brothers Dennis Sharkey, Gary Sharkey and Greg Sharkey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mary; and brothers Mick, Tom, Tim and Chuck.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.